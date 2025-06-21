Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Major Suspensions Handed Out, Fernando Tatis Update, Manny Machado Slams Dodgers

Noah Camras

May 30, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) is congratulated by Manny Machado (13) after scoring during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost to the Kansas City Royals, 6-5, on Friday night in their series opener.

Before the game, the Padres received their suspensions from Thursday's fight with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Mike Shildt and closer Robert Suarez were suspended by Major League Baseball.

Additionally, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was back in the lineup one day after exiting due to being hit in the wrist by a pitch.

And finally, Manny Machado slammed the Dodgers for hitting Tatis three times over the last 11 days.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

