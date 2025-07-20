Padres Notes: Major Trade Deadline Prediction, Friars Linked to All-Star Outfielder, Dylan Cease Apology
The San Diego Padres lost to the Washington Nationals, 4-2, on Saturday and fell to 53-45 on the year.
Additionally, the Friars are predicted to trade away a key contributor at the trade deadline by a key insider. The reliever is having a phenomenal year, but there are no guarantees that he stays in San Diego beyond this season.
In more trade deadline rumors, the Padres have been linked to a slugging left fielder that would not only contribute to a recently stagnant offense, but solve the depth problem in the outfield. The All-Star is in the midst of a breakout year and has been the best hitter on his team without a doubt.
Finally, right-hander Dylan Cease apologized to catcher Martin Maldonado after Friday's victory. The starting pitcher threw his second scoreless outing of the season to kick off the second half of 2025 on the right foot.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Predicted to Trade Away Key Contributor at Deadline By Insider
Padres Linked to 19-Homer All-Star Outfielder as Trade Deadline Nears
Padres' Dylan Cease Apologizes to Martin Maldonado After Friday's Game
Former Padres Outfielder Receives Posthumous Award From ESPN
Padres vs Nationals Start Time Announced Following Weather Delay
Padres vs Nationals Won't Start on Time Saturday
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.