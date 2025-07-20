Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Major Trade Deadline Prediction, Friars Linked to All-Star Outfielder, Dylan Cease Apology

Gabe Smallson

Jul 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) stands on the mound after giving up a grand slam to Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost to the Washington Nationals, 4-2, on Saturday and fell to 53-45 on the year.

Additionally, the Friars are predicted to trade away a key contributor at the trade deadline by a key insider. The reliever is having a phenomenal year, but there are no guarantees that he stays in San Diego beyond this season.

In more trade deadline rumors, the Padres have been linked to a slugging left fielder that would not only contribute to a recently stagnant offense, but solve the depth problem in the outfield. The All-Star is in the midst of a breakout year and has been the best hitter on his team without a doubt.

Finally, right-hander Dylan Cease apologized to catcher Martin Maldonado after Friday's victory. The starting pitcher threw his second scoreless outing of the season to kick off the second half of 2025 on the right foot.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

