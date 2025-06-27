Padres Notes: Major Trade Ideas, AJ Preller Talks James Wood, Former Dodgers Hero to SD?
The San Diego Padres have some major trade ideas as the trade deadline looms closer. One of the key positions that the Friars must address if they are serious about a deep run in October is left field, and if the right deal presents itself, they could pounce on the opportunity.
Additionally, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller spoke on James Wood and the success he has seen since being traded from the Padres' farm. Preller touched on knowing for quite some time that Wood would be a 'special' and 'unique' player.
Finally, a former Dodgers pitcher and World Series hero has been linked to San Diego. The move would shock the baseball world, but another consistent pitcher in the rotation could make it even scarier for opposing batters.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Linked to $14 Million All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres Linked to 2 Outfielders in Potential Blockbuster Trade Deadline Moves
Padres' AJ Preller Breaks Silence on James Wood's Success After Trading Him Away
Padres Linked to Dodgers World Series Hero in Potential Trade Deadline Shocker
Padres' $55 Million Pitcher Reveals Secret to Breaking Out in San Diego
Mike Shildt Hopes Dodgers, Padres Play 'Clean' Next Series
