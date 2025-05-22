Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Major Yu Darvish Update, Trade Deadline Prediction, Friars Continue to Struggle

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka (20) and pitcher Yu Darvish (11) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost, 14-0, to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday evening. They fell to 27-20 on the season and have lost five games in a row.

In much better news, manager Mike Shildt gave a positive update on Yu Darvish. After months of anticipation, the veteran is 'literally day to day,' according to the skipper.

Additionally, a MLB insider predicted a few moves that the Friars should make before the trade deadline.

With the recent losing skid, it appears that another consistent bat is in order, but there are also clear vacancies in left field that need to be addressed. Depth is the name of the game moving forward, but this team must find their offense once again and snap out of this funk.

