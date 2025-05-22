Padres Notes: Major Yu Darvish Update, Trade Deadline Prediction, Friars Continue to Struggle
The San Diego Padres lost, 14-0, to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday evening. They fell to 27-20 on the season and have lost five games in a row.
In much better news, manager Mike Shildt gave a positive update on Yu Darvish. After months of anticipation, the veteran is 'literally day to day,' according to the skipper.
Additionally, a MLB insider predicted a few moves that the Friars should make before the trade deadline.
With the recent losing skid, it appears that another consistent bat is in order, but there are also clear vacancies in left field that need to be addressed. Depth is the name of the game moving forward, but this team must find their offense once again and snap out of this funk.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
