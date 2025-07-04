Padres Notes: Manny Machado Announcement, Blockbuster Trade Ideas, Yu Darvish Return Imminent?
San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado made a massive announcement regarding where he will play during next season's World Baseball Classic. The third baseman has yet to advance past the second round in his WBC journey, but hopes to change that next year.
Additionally, the Friars have quite a few blockbuster trade ideas, including some that would alter the National League as we know it. A Cy Young award winner and an All-Star in the Padres' weakest position on the diamond are two of the potential returns in the latest proposals.
Finally, veteran Yu Darvish has yet to make his 2025 debut after initial elbow inflammation from spring training has contributed to his absence. In a shocking turn of events, the right-hander might just be ready to suit up as soon as this weekend.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
