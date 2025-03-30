Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Manny Machado Injury, $182M Pitcher Predicted to Leave SD, Fernando Tatis MVP?

Mar 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) scores ahead of the throw to Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (30) during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres superstar third baseman Manny Machado left Saturday's contest in the bottom of the fourth inning with an injury. He was replaced by Jose Iglesias at third base in the fifth inning.

Additionally, a big money ace for the Padres is predicted to leave the Friars in free agency. This pitcher has been at the center of trade talks for a large portion of the offseason, but with a big pay day on the horizon, there is a chance he leaves to the highest bidder if his 2026 mutual option isn't picked up.

Finally, a superstar in San Diego is predicted by a top insider to secure the National League MVP award. The insider foresees his offensive output being greater than that of Los Angeles Dodgers' three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

