Padres Notes: Manny Machado Injury, $182M Pitcher Predicted to Leave SD, Fernando Tatis MVP?
San Diego Padres superstar third baseman Manny Machado left Saturday's contest in the bottom of the fourth inning with an injury. He was replaced by Jose Iglesias at third base in the fifth inning.
Additionally, a big money ace for the Padres is predicted to leave the Friars in free agency. This pitcher has been at the center of trade talks for a large portion of the offseason, but with a big pay day on the horizon, there is a chance he leaves to the highest bidder if his 2026 mutual option isn't picked up.
Finally, a superstar in San Diego is predicted by a top insider to secure the National League MVP award. The insider foresees his offensive output being greater than that of Los Angeles Dodgers' three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Manny Machado Exits Saturday's Game vs Braves With Injury
Padres $182 Million Pitcher Predicted to Betray San Diego, Sign With AL East Squad
Padres' $340 Million Superstar Predicted to Beat Out Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani for MVP
Fernando Tatis May Officially Have a New Home for Padres
Insider Boldly Predicts Padres Pitcher Joins Elite Company in 2025
Padres Make Less Than 10 Percent From TV Deal Than Dodgers
Padres Tweets of the Day:
