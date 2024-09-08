Padres Notes: Manny Machado Makes History, Jackson Merrill Update, Drilling Down
The San Diego Padres lost 6-3 to the San Francisco Giants on a day when Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill were limited to pinch-hitting duties. San Diego maintained its 1.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the race for the first Wild Card spot but fell to five games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here's what else you might have missed Saturday:
Michael King Lauds Manny Machado's Game-Changing Ability
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King recently expressed high praise for teammate Manny Machado following his impactful performance in a recent game. King highlighted Machado's ability to change a game, a reminder of his crucial role in the Padres' success this year.
Relief for Padres: Jackson Merrill's Injury Update
The Padres experienced a collective sigh of relief after receiving the latest medical update regarding Jackson Merrill. The rookie exited Friday's game early after fouling a ball off his knee but will avoid the injured list for now.
Machado Reflects on Tying the Padres' Home Run Record
In a reflective moment, Manny Machado discussed his recent accomplishment of tying the Padres' franchise record for home runs. He described this achievement as a "special accomplishment," adding a personal milestone to his already impressive career. Machado’s record-tying performance cements his place in Padres history.
Padres Emphasize Importance of Drills Beyond Basics
The Padres have been focusing on defensive and baserunning drills more this year than last, asserting that these are crucial for more than just the basics — they’re steps towards winning a World Series. The team insists that these efforts are substantial and critical, not merely superficial "eyewash."