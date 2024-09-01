Padres Notes: Manny Machado Matches A-Gon, Key Stat Fueling Wins, Kyle Higashioka Down
The San Diego Padres lost 11-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and now sit six games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in a tie for second in the National League West.
Strange Statistic Streak May Be Key to Padres' Success
A fascinating trend has emerged for the Padres: the crucial role of multiple RBIs from a single player in determining the outcome of their games. This pattern could be pivotal for the team's success as they navigate the remainder of the season. Discover how crucial these multi-RBI games are and which players could make the difference.
Padres Catcher Scratched From Lineup Before Saturday's Game
In a last-minute lineup change, the Padres' catcher was scratched from Saturday's game due to flu-like symptoms. Kyle Higashioka was replaced by Luis Campusano in the lineup against the Rays.
Manny Machado's Latest Home Run Ties Padres Legend on Career List
Manny Machado reached a significant milestone Saturday, tying a Padres legend on the franchise's all-time list with his latest home run. Adrian Gonzalez hit 161 of his 317 career home runs for the Padres from 2006-10.