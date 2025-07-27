Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Manny Machado Rips Into Cardinals Coach, Benches Clear Again, Major Trade Deadline Updates

Gabe Smallson

Jul 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13, right) exchanges words with St. Louis Cardinals coach Jon Jay (19) which lead to players from both teams cleared the dugouts in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13, right) exchanges words with St. Louis Cardinals coach Jon Jay (19) which lead to players from both teams cleared the dugouts in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images / Tim Vizer-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-1, in another intense matchup. The Friars improved to 56-49 on the year.

Superstar Manny Machado had two hits in the win and was hit by just as many pitches. Benches cleared once again as the third baseman had some choice words for Cardinals coach Jon Jay both during and after the game.

Additionally, some major trade deadline updates are given as there is less than a week to go and the Padres still have a few areas to strengthen ahead of the most important stretch of the season. The bullpen showed why they are as feared as they are around the league on Saturday, but another consistent bat can prove to be exactly what the Friars need.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Manny Machado Rips Into Cardinals Coach, Ex-Padre Jon Jay

Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Massive Dylan Cease Trade Update

Padres Fielding Offers on Multiple Pitchers as Trade Deadline Nears

Padres Could Trade Robert Suarez in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move

Padres' Nick Pivetta Calls Out Cardinals' Willson Contreras, MLB Umpires in Epic Rant

Padres' Yu Darvish Doesn't Mince Words About His Struggles as Trade Deadline Looms

