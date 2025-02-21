Padres Notes: Manny Machado Wants to Beat Dodgers, Mike Shildt Sends Message
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is already looking forward to taking down the World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The third baseman has no appetite for remembering the past, and is instead focusing on present goals like taking down L.A. in 2025.
Padres manager Mike Shildt said the San Diego squad is starting at square one and has 'unfinished business' to take care of this season.
"We start at zero," said Shildt. "We build off of last year. We know we did some things well last year, did a lot of things we consider to be successes. ... But also, like I alluded to, we have some unfinished business. We're going to start at zero."
