Padres Notes: Massive Contract Extension, Shortstop Options, Blake Snell to SD?
The San Diego Padres are reportedly finalizing a contract extension with manager Mike Shildt after he led the team to the playoffs in 2024. The extension will keep Shildt with the Padres through the 2027 MLB season.
With Ha-Seong Kim declining his option with the Padres and expected to sign with another team, the Padres will have to figure out their shortstop for next season. The Padres could move Xander Bogaerts back to the position, or look at players like Willy Adames or Kiké Hernández in free agency.
Finally, could Blake Snell return to the Padres? One MLB insider believes San Diego could reunite with the two-time Cy Young award winner, who previously played for the Padres for three seasons.
