Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Massive Injury Updates, Dylan Cease Meeting, Luis Arraez Opens Up

Noah Camras

Apr 30, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits an RBI triple during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits an RBI triple during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres enjoyed a much-needed off-day on Thursday as they await the return of some of the team's top players.

The first week of May should bring plenty of new faces back to the lineup as San Diego looks to pick up where they left off as the best team in baseball before their slew of injuries.

One player who has uncharacteristically struggled is right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease. He revealed he had a meeting with the pitching coaches in the hopes of getting back on track.

Finally, Luis Arraez, one of the many Padres to suffer an injury in April, opened up about what he went through dealing with the concussion symptoms after the scary collision he was a part of a few weeks ago.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Multiple Key Padres Nearing Return From Injured List

Padres' Luis Arraez Reveals What He Went Through After Scary Collision

Padres' Dylan Cease to Have Meeting With Pitching Coach Amid Struggles

Padres Pitcher Highlighted as Breakout Ace of 2025

Padres Insider Reveals Jake Cronenworth's Target Return Date

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News