Padres Notes: Massive Injury Updates, Dylan Cease Meeting, Luis Arraez Opens Up
The San Diego Padres enjoyed a much-needed off-day on Thursday as they await the return of some of the team's top players.
The first week of May should bring plenty of new faces back to the lineup as San Diego looks to pick up where they left off as the best team in baseball before their slew of injuries.
One player who has uncharacteristically struggled is right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease. He revealed he had a meeting with the pitching coaches in the hopes of getting back on track.
Finally, Luis Arraez, one of the many Padres to suffer an injury in April, opened up about what he went through dealing with the concussion symptoms after the scary collision he was a part of a few weeks ago.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
