Padres Notes: Massive Lawsuit Drops Over Control of Team, Peter Seidler’s Wife Speaks Out
Monday morning dropped a bombshell lawsuit in San Diego as Sheel Seidler, the widow of the late chairman of the Padres Peter Seidler, filed a complaint against Peter’s brothers, Matthew and Robert, and is seeking team control.
The suit seeks to overturn John Seidler’s recent appointment as the team’s control person and suggests efforts to block her from assuming control may be linked to plans to sell or relocate the team. However, MLB sources have dismissed relocation as highly unlikely, despite speculation about a potential sale.
After Peter’s passing, Bob initially served as executor and successor trustee for six months before stepping down in May 2024. In June, Matt assumed the role of successor trustee and now also serves as the successor executor of Peter’s estate.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):