Padres Notes: Massive Lawsuit Drops Over Control of Team, Peter Seidler’s Wife Speaks Out

Maren Angus-Coombs

Mar 28, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) in honor of former Padres chairman Peter Seidler during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) in honor of former Padres chairman Peter Seidler during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.
Monday morning dropped a bombshell lawsuit in San Diego as Sheel Seidler, the widow of the late chairman of the Padres Peter Seidler, filed a complaint against Peter’s brothers, Matthew and Robert, and is seeking team control.

The suit seeks to overturn John Seidler’s recent appointment as the team’s control person and suggests efforts to block her from assuming control may be linked to plans to sell or relocate the team. However, MLB sources have dismissed relocation as highly unlikely, despite speculation about a potential sale.

After Peter’s passing, Bob initially served as executor and successor trustee for six months before stepping down in May 2024. In June, Matt assumed the role of successor trustee and now also serves as the successor executor of Peter’s estate.

