Padres Notes: Massive Roster Move, Huge Trade Updates, Friars Predicted to Miss Postseason

Sep 17, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are continuing to trim down their roster as spring training nears its conclusion.

The Padres have removed three pitchers competing for roster spots, including two who had some impressive showings this spring.

In other Padres news, there have been more updates on the trade rumors involving right-handed pitchers Michael King and Dylan Cease.

And finally, another MLB insider has predicted the Friars to miss the postseason in 2025. The Padres were one win away from knocking out the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in this past year's postseason.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Breakout Reliever, 2 Other Pitchers Cut From Spring Roster

Padres Have Slammed Door on Michael King Trade, But Not Dylan Cease

Another MLB Insider Predicts Padres to Miss 2025 Postseason

Padres Breakout Star Opens Up on Dominant Spring as He Competes for Roster Spot

