Padres Notes: Massive Roster Moves, Starters Sidelined, Players Challenged
Drama in Triple-A, Surprising Contributions, and Injury Updates
The San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate has been embroiled in some off-field drama, juxtaposed with unexpected contributions from less-heralded players lifting the team's profile. Additionally, important injury updates have surfaced that could impact the Padres' roster strategy and game plans in the coming weeks.
Former Padres Infielder Opts Out of Deal With Mets
In a recent development, former Padres infielder Ji-man Choi has opted out of his deal with the New York Mets, following his release from Triple-A Syracuse. This move marks a significant shift in Choi's professional trajectory and could lead to new opportunities elsewhere in the major leagues.
Padres Make Big Roster Moves Ahead of Royals Game
Ahead of their upcoming game against the Kansas City Royals, the Padres have made significant roster adjustments, placing star pitchers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on the 15-day injured list. This strategic move could have far-reaching implications for the team's performance in the immediate future.
Padres' Management Challenges Top Players
Amidst a season fraught with underperformance despite high expectations, manager Mike Shildt has publicly challenged top players Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis to elevate their game. This call to action is a critical attempt to turn around the season for the Padres as a team.