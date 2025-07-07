Padres Notes: Massive Yu Darvish Announcement, Friars Make Roster Move, Blockbuster Trade Urged
The San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers, 4-1, on Sunday evening. They improved to 48-41 on the year and took the series at Petco Park.
Additionally, manager Mike Shildt made a massive Yu Darvish announcement ahead of the eventual win. This is the announcement that fans have been waiting for as the veteran is set to make his 2025 debut on Monday.
In more pitching news, the Friars made a roster move, recalling a starting pitcher and optioning Stephen Kolek ahead of the contest. The southpaw that was recalled was last with the team towards the end of May, allowing five runs in 4.2 innings against the Miami Marlins.
Finally, the Padres are urged to make a blockbuster deal ahead of the looming trade deadline by a top insider. The major offensive boost that the would-be deal provides would have to be worth the potential assets given up if a deal was struck.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres’ Yu Darvish to Make Season Debut in Massive Update From Mike Shildt
Padres Recall Starting Pitcher, Option Stephen Kolek In Surprise Move
Padres Urged to Trade for $65 Million All-Star Slugger in Blockbuster Move
Padres Have 3 All-Stars for 2025 Season, With Some Major Snubs
Padres Pitcher Admits He Was 'Shocked' to Get Called Up
Padres' Dylan Cease 'Almost Certainly Gone' in Free Agency, Says Insider
Padres Make Surprise Announcement Ahead of Sunday’s Series Finale vs Rangers
