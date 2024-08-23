Padres Notes: Matt Waldron to El Paso; Xander Bogaerts Staying Put, Fernando Tatis Jr Update
The San Diego Padres dropped their series opener against the New York Mets on Thursday, 8-3 at Petco Park.
Friday, the Padres will send Joe Musgrove to the mound in search of his first victory since returning from the injured list in a rematch of the two National League Wild Card hopefuls.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Thursday:
Padres Surprisingly Option Their Most-Used Starting Pitcher to Triple-A
In a move that caught many off guard, the Padres optioned starting pitcher Matt Waldron — who co-leads the team in games started this season — to Triple-A El Paso. This decision came just before the Padres' game against the Mets. The move comes with implications for Waldron and the team.
Why Won't Padres' Xander Bogaerts Move Back to Shortstop After Ha-Seong Kim Injury?
With Ha-Seong Kim sidelined due to injury, many speculated if Xander Bogaerts would step back into the shortstop role. However, the Padres have decided against this adjustment. Bogaerts will continue at second base without moving back to shortstop in Kim's absence. He has his reasons.
Padres Sign Veteran Pitcher For Second Time in Three Months
The Padres have re-signed a veteran right-handed reliever to a new minor league deal, just days after he was designated for assignment. This marks the pitcher's second signing with the team in merely three months, following a brief period in free agency.
Padres Move Fernando Tatis Jr. to Long-Term Injured List
The Padres have made a procedural roster adjustment Thursday, transferring star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Suffering from a right femoral stress reaction since late June, this shift affects the team dynamics considerably. The Padres have brought in shortstop Mason McCoy for infield depth in a corresponding 40-man roster move.