Padres Notes: Michael King Linked to 2 Teams, Jeremiah Estrada Talks Struggles vs Dodgers, History Made Against LA
The San Diego Padres lost, 9-6, against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, dropping a full game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Starting pitcher JP Sears got through 3.2 innings of work, giving up three runs. In a rare moment this season, it was the bullpen that cost San Diego the win. David Morgan gave up five runs in one inning, putting the game out of reach early on.
Reliever Jeremiah Estrada did not make an appearance during the game after being used heavily in the series over the weekend against the Dodgers. Estrada struggled though, and opened up about his inability to pitch against the Dodgers.
During the series, the Padres made some history against Los Angeles, adding another chapter in the rivalry.
And finally, starting pitcher Michael King, who is currently out with an injury, is a free agent at the end of the season and an MLB writer linked him with two American League teams.
Padres' $97.2 Million Star Linked to 2 AL East Teams as Free Agency Looms
Padres' Jeremiah Estrada Has No Idea Why He Struggles Against Dodgers
Padres Accomplish Something Against Dodgers Not Done Since 1906
Padres' Michael King Reveals What Will Make Up For Lost Season
Padres Pitcher Reveals Shocking Messages He's Received From Fans Regarding His Daughter
