Padres Notes: Michael King Signs, Dylan Cease Trade Rumors, Former No. 1 Pick to SD?
Good news came for San Diego Padres fans Thursday when the team announced starting pitcher Michael King signed a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration. King's deal likely signifies he will stay in San Diego.
While King is secured, the Padres are still open to trading another piece of their rotation, Dylan Cease. The right-hander emerged as a trade candidate weeks ago since the Padres can cut $14 million in payroll by dealing Cease.
Former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson could land in San Diego this winter based on the latest trade proposal. The Arizona State product could split time with Luis Arraez at first base and designated hitter.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
