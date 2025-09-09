Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Michael King Update, Busy Offseason Predicted, Free Agent On the Way Out?

Nelson Espinal

Aug 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-3, at home on Monday, taking a key win amid the NL West battle.

The game went into extra innings tied at three apiece when Fernando Tatis Jr. delivered a sacrifice fly to clinch the win.

In other news, the Padres are expected to activate Michael King from the injured list on Tuesday after missing nearly a month of action with a knee injury.

In offseason news, the team is expected to have a busy winter, according to baseball executives. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is known for being active during the offseason, and things are expected to be no different this time around.

Finally, starting pitcher Dylan Cease should command a healthy contract as a free agent, and it's unlikely to come from San Diego.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

