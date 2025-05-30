Padres Notes: Mike Shildt Doesn’t Like Fernando Tatis Questions, Nick Pivetta Shocking Revelation
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt recently opened up about not wanting lineup related questions regarding superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. The two-time All-Star is currently batting .273 with five home runs during the month of May, but is batting just .160 in the last two weeks.
The skipper said that he comes "from a not-overreaction place," but understands the concern.
Additionally, one of the biggest free agent signings of the MLB offseason in Nick Pivetta made a shocking admission recently. The right-hander has a 2.72 ERA, but opened up on the surprising lack of offers he received this past winter.
The Friars inked a four-year, $55 million deal with Pivetta during the later stages of the offseason, as he put pen to paper in the middle of February.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Manager Mad About Fernando Tatis Questions
Padres' Big Free Agent Acquisition Reveals Stunning Lack of Offers During Offseason
Padres' Steal of the Offseason Calls Signing With San Diego 'A Perfect Fit'
Padres Starting Pitcher Takes Blame for Loss to Marlins
Padres' Manny Machado Reacts to Sudden Home Run Surge
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.