Padres Notes: Mike Shildt Doesn’t Like Fernando Tatis Questions, Nick Pivetta Shocking Revelation

Gabe Smallson

May 17, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt recently opened up about not wanting lineup related questions regarding superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. The two-time All-Star is currently batting .273 with five home runs during the month of May, but is batting just .160 in the last two weeks.

The skipper said that he comes "from a not-overreaction place," but understands the concern.

Additionally, one of the biggest free agent signings of the MLB offseason in Nick Pivetta made a shocking admission recently. The right-hander has a 2.72 ERA, but opened up on the surprising lack of offers he received this past winter.

The Friars inked a four-year, $55 million deal with Pivetta during the later stages of the offseason, as he put pen to paper in the middle of February.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

