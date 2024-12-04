Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Mike Shildt Reveals Free Agency Desires, Reunion With Star 'Unlikely', All-Star to NL West Rival?

Jun 25, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) is held back by manager Mike Shildt (8) after a benches-clearing altercation against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt made his intentions clear this week, saying he hopes the team brings back All-Star free agent Jurickson Profar after his breakout season. Profar had by far his best year as a pro in 2024, and was arguably the Padres' best player. Shildt wants to see him back in San Diego for the foreseeable future.

In other Padres news, a reunion with a key free agent is reportedly "unlikely" this offseason. Also, an MLB insider predicted the Padres lose an All-Star free agent to a National League West rival.

Here's all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Mike Shildt Hopes Padres Bring Back Jurickson Profar in Free Agency

Padres Reunion With Key Free Agent Appears 'Unlikely'

Insider Predicts Padres Lose $54 Million All-Star to NL West Rival

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

