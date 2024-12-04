Padres Notes: Mike Shildt Reveals Free Agency Desires, Reunion With Star 'Unlikely', All-Star to NL West Rival?
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt made his intentions clear this week, saying he hopes the team brings back All-Star free agent Jurickson Profar after his breakout season. Profar had by far his best year as a pro in 2024, and was arguably the Padres' best player. Shildt wants to see him back in San Diego for the foreseeable future.
In other Padres news, a reunion with a key free agent is reportedly "unlikely" this offseason. Also, an MLB insider predicted the Padres lose an All-Star free agent to a National League West rival.
