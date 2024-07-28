Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Musgrove's Bullpen Progress, Game Strategies, Draft Benefits, and Memorable Celebrations

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 27, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres beat the Baltimore Orioles, 9-4 on Saturday, and enter Sunday's series finale with a chance to sweep the American League's best team on its own turf.

Joe Musgrove Ramps Up for Return

Joe Musgrove continues his road back to the mound with a diligent bullpen session at Nationals Park, suggesting a minor league rehab assignment may be around the corner. As Musgrove targets a specific return date, the Padres can look forward to a rotation boost from within after the trade deadline.

Mazur out, Jacob in

The San Diego Padres optioned pitcher Adam Mazur to Triple-A El Paso, one day after the right-hander started and threw 2.2 innings in an eventual 6-4 win. Alek Jacob has been recalled from El Paso to take Mazur's place on the active roster.

Draft Strategy Pays Off Following Key Departures

Thanks to the departures of Josh Hader and Blake Snell, the Padres successfully leveraged their draft advantage by signing several promising players above the slot value. How did these moves benefit the Padres' farm system?

J.P. Hoornstra

