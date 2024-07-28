Padres Notes: Musgrove's Bullpen Progress, Game Strategies, Draft Benefits, and Memorable Celebrations
The San Diego Padres beat the Baltimore Orioles, 9-4 on Saturday, and enter Sunday's series finale with a chance to sweep the American League's best team on its own turf.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Saturday:
Joe Musgrove Ramps Up for Return
Joe Musgrove continues his road back to the mound with a diligent bullpen session at Nationals Park, suggesting a minor league rehab assignment may be around the corner. As Musgrove targets a specific return date, the Padres can look forward to a rotation boost from within after the trade deadline.
Mazur out, Jacob in
The San Diego Padres optioned pitcher Adam Mazur to Triple-A El Paso, one day after the right-hander started and threw 2.2 innings in an eventual 6-4 win. Alek Jacob has been recalled from El Paso to take Mazur's place on the active roster.
Draft Strategy Pays Off Following Key Departures
Thanks to the departures of Josh Hader and Blake Snell, the Padres successfully leveraged their draft advantage by signing several promising players above the slot value. How did these moves benefit the Padres' farm system?