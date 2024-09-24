Padres Notes: Nick Ahmed's NL West Tour; Fernando Tatis' Inpsiration; Yu Darvish Chases History
The San Diego Padres visit Los Angeles for three games beginning Tuesday in what will certainly be their most important series of the season. Three games separate the two teams at the top of the National League West. Sweep, and the Padres control their own destiny for the remainder of the season. Anything less will make a division title difficult to win.
Either way, expect a full house at Dodger Stadium as the Padres determine their postseason fate.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Monday:
Nick Ahmed's Potential Padres Postseason Appearance
Nick Ahmed, after being promoted from Triple-A, has a chance to fully round out his journey across the National League West with the San Diego Padres. By joining the Padres' roster, he's close to playing for every team in the division, highlighting his versatility and experience within these competitive ranks. Ahmed's addition might also be a potential postseason roster preview.
As Padres Set Attendance Record, Fernando Tatis Jr. Reveals Inspiration
Over the weekend, the Padres not only set a new franchise attendance record but did so with a significant increase, attracting one million more fans than they did in 2021. Fernando Tatis Jr., a key figure for the team, shared his personal inspirations and reflections on this achievement.
Yu Darvish: Best Japanese-Born MLB Pitcher Ever?
Yu Darvish is ambitiously pitching his way to potentially becoming the best Japanese-born pitcher in MLB history. His consistent, top-tier performances have not only propelled the Padres forward but have also placed him in the spotlight as a key player to watch in the league.