Padres Notes: Opening Day Roster Set After Major Moves, Big Yu Darvish Injury Development

Gabe Smallson

Mar 12, 2025; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first base Connor Joe (24) hits against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres roster is set as fans can't contain the excitement for the impending 2025 season.

There was a somewhat surprising move made by manager Mike Shildt as he rounded out the rest of the pitching rotation. The skipper alkso ended up giving the final roster spot to a former fifth-round draft pick that many fans likely didn't know much about entering this spring.

Additionally, potential Opening Day starter Yu Darvish had a concerning injury update leading up to the recent examination he had from an orthopedic surgeon. A new prognosis was given after the exam as well as a new plan for when fans can expect to see Darvish back on the bump.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Officially Finalize Opening Day Roster

Padres' Yu Darvish Examined by Orthopedic Surgeon for Elbow Inflammation

Padres Have Made Shocking Decision for Final Opening Day Position Player Roster Spot

Padres Starter Reacts to Final Cactus League Outing, Remains in Competition for Rotation Spot

Former Padres Silver Slugger Released by MLB's Worst Team

Padres Manager Mike Shildt Reveals Plan for First Pitching Rotation of 2025

Padres Free Agent Reliever Joins AL West Squad

