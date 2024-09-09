Padres Notes: Pads Lose to Giants, Fernando Tatis Jr and Jackson Merrill Return, Blake Snell Buys a Pizza
The San Diego Padres suffered a tough 7-6 loss in Sunday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants. The loss moved San Diego (81-64) a half-game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks (80-64) in the race for the top wild card berth in the National League and six games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Sunday:
Padres' Injured Stars Return To Lineup for Series Finale Vs Giants
Saturday’s game saw limited action from two of the Padres' key players, who were restricted to emergency roles due to their injuries. However, they made a full return in the Sunday game, significantly impacting the team’s strategy against a division rival.
A Giants Pitcher Bought Pizza for the Padres’ Front Office
In an unexpected and friendly gesture, former Padres pitcher Blake Snell, now with the Giants, arranged for pizza deliveries to the Padres’ front office. Snell's actions exemplified sportsmanship and camaraderie across team lines, a move that certainly warmed many hearts (and bellies) within the Padres organization.