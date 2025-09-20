Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Pitcher Not Happy With Mike Shildt, All-Star Linked to Dodgers, Major Playoff Prediction

Nelson Espinal

Sep 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) looks on from the bench before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) looks on from the bench before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost, 4-3, against the Chicago White Sox, setting the team back a full game in the National League West after the Los Angeles Dodgers' win.

Dylan Cease coughed up four runs, which proved to be too many for the offense to overcome. The Padres are almost certainly looking at a Wild Card appearance now.

In other news, manager Mike Shildt received criticism from right-hander Randy Vasquez after being pulled on Thursday during the third inning.

He had only given up two runs, though Shildt brought in a reliever who proceeded to give up a three-run homer.

Additionally, All-Star closer Robert Suarez was linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will be shopping for bullpen help come the wintertime.

Finally, San Diego is predicted to beat a National League powerhouse in the playoffs, which would be a pretty big upset on paper.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Predicted to Upset NL Powerhouse in Wild Card Round

Padres Could Have Taken Over NL West From Dodgers, Says Manny Machado

Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Rationale Behind Aggressive Decision That Backfired

Padres Pitcher Not Happy With Mike Shildt's Decision in Loss to Mets

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/San Diego Padres News