Padres Notes: Pitcher Not Happy With Mike Shildt, All-Star Linked to Dodgers, Major Playoff Prediction
The San Diego Padres lost, 4-3, against the Chicago White Sox, setting the team back a full game in the National League West after the Los Angeles Dodgers' win.
Dylan Cease coughed up four runs, which proved to be too many for the offense to overcome. The Padres are almost certainly looking at a Wild Card appearance now.
In other news, manager Mike Shildt received criticism from right-hander Randy Vasquez after being pulled on Thursday during the third inning.
He had only given up two runs, though Shildt brought in a reliever who proceeded to give up a three-run homer.
Additionally, All-Star closer Robert Suarez was linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will be shopping for bullpen help come the wintertime.
Finally, San Diego is predicted to beat a National League powerhouse in the playoffs, which would be a pretty big upset on paper.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
