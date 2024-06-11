Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Prospect Downgrades, Manny Machado's Recovery, Grocery Training

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 10, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) runs off the field after defeating the Oakland Athletics at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres beat the Oakland A's 6-1 on Monday, a game in which Fernando Tatis Jr. extended his major-league leading hitting streak to 16 games with a home run.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed Monday:

Changes in Padres' Prospect Rankings

Baseball America has recently adjusted its rankings, downgrading two Padres prospects out of its Top 100 list. Find out who got the bump, and why.

Update on Former Padres Pitcher

Logan Allen, a former San Diego Padres pitcher, has been designated for assignment by a rival NL West team. The left-hander could be on the move again.

Quirky Training Habits of a Padres Reliever

One Padres reliever takes his training beyond the field, continuously working on his pitching — even while shopping at the grocery store.

Controversy at Double-A San Antonio Missions Game

A recent game featuring the Padres' Double-A team, the San Antonio Missions, ended in controversy and a near altercation with an umpire after a critical play review.

