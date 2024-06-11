Padres Notes: Prospect Downgrades, Manny Machado's Recovery, Grocery Training
The San Diego Padres beat the Oakland A's 6-1 on Monday, a game in which Fernando Tatis Jr. extended his major-league leading hitting streak to 16 games with a home run.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Monday:
Changes in Padres' Prospect Rankings
Baseball America has recently adjusted its rankings, downgrading two Padres prospects out of its Top 100 list. Find out who got the bump, and why.
Update on Former Padres Pitcher
Logan Allen, a former San Diego Padres pitcher, has been designated for assignment by a rival NL West team. The left-hander could be on the move again.
Quirky Training Habits of a Padres Reliever
One Padres reliever takes his training beyond the field, continuously working on his pitching — even while shopping at the grocery store.
Controversy at Double-A San Antonio Missions Game
A recent game featuring the Padres' Double-A team, the San Antonio Missions, ended in controversy and a near altercation with an umpire after a critical play review.