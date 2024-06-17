Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Remembering Tony Gwynn, Frustrations Boil Over, Matt Waldron Streaking

Jun 16, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits a single against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres were swept out of Citi Field by the suddenly streaking New York Mets, with each game a little less close than the one before. It's too early to look at the NL Wild Card standings with anything more than a single grain of salt, but it's notable that nine teams are within two games of each other. Nine!

Here's what else you might have missed Sunday:

Remembering Tony Gwynn, A Decade Later

The San Diego community and baseball enthusiasts everywhere continue to honor the monumental legacy of Padres legend Tony Gwynn, 10 years after his passing. Discover how his incredible spirit still influences the team and fans alike.

Manny Machado's Ejection Stirs Controversy

In a tense moment during Sunday's matchup against the New York Mets, Padres star Manny Machado and manager Mike Shildt were ejected following a contentious third strike call. Their frustration was understandable under the circumstances.

Padres' Road Struggles Continue

The Padres haven't been able to score much away from home as they accumulate an unfortunate streak of seven straight road losses. This pattern could pose significant hurdles in their quest for postseason success.

Matt Waldron's Strong Outing Against Mets

Matt Waldron’s exceptional performance against the New York Mets showcases his growth and consistency. By only allowing two runs over seven innings, Waldron has solidified his place in the rotation and proven capable of delivering quality starts.

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

