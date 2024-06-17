Padres Notes: Remembering Tony Gwynn, Frustrations Boil Over, Matt Waldron Streaking
The San Diego Padres were swept out of Citi Field by the suddenly streaking New York Mets, with each game a little less close than the one before. It's too early to look at the NL Wild Card standings with anything more than a single grain of salt, but it's notable that nine teams are within two games of each other. Nine!
Here's what else you might have missed Sunday:
Remembering Tony Gwynn, A Decade Later
The San Diego community and baseball enthusiasts everywhere continue to honor the monumental legacy of Padres legend Tony Gwynn, 10 years after his passing. Discover how his incredible spirit still influences the team and fans alike.
Manny Machado's Ejection Stirs Controversy
In a tense moment during Sunday's matchup against the New York Mets, Padres star Manny Machado and manager Mike Shildt were ejected following a contentious third strike call. Their frustration was understandable under the circumstances.
Padres' Road Struggles Continue
The Padres haven't been able to score much away from home as they accumulate an unfortunate streak of seven straight road losses. This pattern could pose significant hurdles in their quest for postseason success.
Matt Waldron's Strong Outing Against Mets
Matt Waldron’s exceptional performance against the New York Mets showcases his growth and consistency. By only allowing two runs over seven innings, Waldron has solidified his place in the rotation and proven capable of delivering quality starts.