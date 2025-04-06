Padres Notes: Rival Exec ‘Shocked’ by Friars’ Latest Move, San Diego Blown Out by Cubs
The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Jackson Merrill to a nine-year, $135 million contract extension.
While there is certainly excitement for Merrill's long tenure with the Padres, a rival executive criticized the 21-year-old for inking a such a team-friendly.
The Padres lost their second game of the season Saturday, and are hoping to avoid a sweep in Sunday's finale against the Chicago Cubs.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Rival Executive 'Shocked' at Jackson Merrill's Inexpensive Contract With Padres
Padres Right With Dodgers in First MLB Power Rankings of 2025 Season
Padres Fans Will Love Jackson Merrill's Goals for 2025 Season
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.