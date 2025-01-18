Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Roki Sasaki Chooses Dodgers, Disastrous Offseason Continues for San Diego

Valentina Martinez

Mar 20, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Mexico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres can't seem to bounce back from a disappointing end to the 2024 season. The winter has brought virtually no success for San Diego, but Roki Sasaki was supposed to be the difference-maker.

On Friday, Sasaki announced on Instagram he was signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. For weeks, there was speculation the Padres would ultimately win the Sasaki sweepstakes.

But the dreary offseason has yet to improve. However, the Padres have several decisions to make before spring training begins in less than a month.

The Padres are yet to make a major league addition this offseason. That should change soon following Sasaki's decision to join their NL West rival.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

