Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Roki Sasaki Named in Seidler Lawsuit, Huge Ha-Seong Kim Prediction

Noah Camras

Aug 16, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) leaves the dugout in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) leaves the dugout in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Roki Sasaki's name was mentioned in the lawsuit regarding the Seidler family and the San Diego Padres. Sasaki, the most coveted free agent in Major League Baseball, is expected to sign between Jan. 15 and 23, when the next international signing period begins.

In other Padres news, a recent prediction has the team bringing back utility man Ha-Seong Kim in what would be a surprise move for the franchise.

The Padres are looking to shed payroll this offseason, and Kim could be out of the team's price range considering they likely need to subtract from their roster before they add to it.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Roki Sasaki Mentioned in Padres Lawsuit Over Control of Team

Peter Seidler Trust Spokesperson Denies Wife’s Allegations in Padres Ownership Lawsuit

Peter Seidler’s Wife Fears Brothers Could Sell or Relocate Padres Amid Lawsuit

Peter Seidler’s Widow Suing Family for Control of Padres in Shocking Turn of Events

Padres Predicted to Bring Back Utility Man Ha-Seong Kim in Surprise Move

Former GM Reveals Why Roki Sasaki Will Sign With Padres Over Dodgers

MLB Analyst Believes Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Will Always Be Tainted by PEDs

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News