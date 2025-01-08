Padres Notes: Roki Sasaki Named in Seidler Lawsuit, Huge Ha-Seong Kim Prediction
Roki Sasaki's name was mentioned in the lawsuit regarding the Seidler family and the San Diego Padres. Sasaki, the most coveted free agent in Major League Baseball, is expected to sign between Jan. 15 and 23, when the next international signing period begins.
In other Padres news, a recent prediction has the team bringing back utility man Ha-Seong Kim in what would be a surprise move for the franchise.
The Padres are looking to shed payroll this offseason, and Kim could be out of the team's price range considering they likely need to subtract from their roster before they add to it.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Roki Sasaki Mentioned in Padres Lawsuit Over Control of Team
Peter Seidler Trust Spokesperson Denies Wife’s Allegations in Padres Ownership Lawsuit
Peter Seidler’s Wife Fears Brothers Could Sell or Relocate Padres Amid Lawsuit
Peter Seidler’s Widow Suing Family for Control of Padres in Shocking Turn of Events
Padres Predicted to Bring Back Utility Man Ha-Seong Kim in Surprise Move
Former GM Reveals Why Roki Sasaki Will Sign With Padres Over Dodgers
MLB Analyst Believes Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Will Always Be Tainted by PEDs