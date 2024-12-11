Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Roki Sasaki's Agent Speaks, Friars Could Trade All-Star, Jurickson Profar to Twins?

Noah Camras

Dec 10, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Agent Joel Wolfe, agent for Roki Sasaki, speaks with the media at Hilton Anatole. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Agent Joel Wolfe, agent for Roki Sasaki, speaks with the media at Hilton Anatole. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres are yet to make a big move during the 2024 offseason, but they have their eyes set on making a splash in late January when Roki Sasaki chooses his next team.

The 23-year-old superstar pitcher was officially posted on Tuesday, and his agent, Joel Wolfe, spoke at the Winter Meetings to share all the updates on his client. He also addressed the Padres as a potential fit for Sasaki.

In other Padres news, there's rumors that the team could look to trade an All-Star on the roster, while free agent Jurickson Profar could be headed East.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Roki Sasaki’s Agent Addresses Padres as Fit for Superstar Free Agent

Could the Padres Trade One of Their Key All-Stars This Season?

Padres Could Lose Jurickson Profar on $39 Million Deal, Says Insider

Mike Shildt Expects Padres to Win Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes Over Dodgers

Padres Competing With Multiple Teams for Former Yankees Reliever

Former Padres Player, Hitting Coach Passes Away

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News