Padres Notes: Roki Sasaki's Agent Speaks, Friars Could Trade All-Star, Jurickson Profar to Twins?
The San Diego Padres are yet to make a big move during the 2024 offseason, but they have their eyes set on making a splash in late January when Roki Sasaki chooses his next team.
The 23-year-old superstar pitcher was officially posted on Tuesday, and his agent, Joel Wolfe, spoke at the Winter Meetings to share all the updates on his client. He also addressed the Padres as a potential fit for Sasaki.
In other Padres news, there's rumors that the team could look to trade an All-Star on the roster, while free agent Jurickson Profar could be headed East.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
