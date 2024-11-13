Padres Notes: Roki Sasaki Update, Friars Linked to All-Star Closer, and More
Top pitching prospect Roki Sasaki reportedly is prioritizing lifestyle, comfort, and team player development in the franchise he decides to sign with after getting posted. The San Diego Padres have the second-best odds to sign Sasaki per Bookies.com.
The Padres were also listed as a potential destination for All-Star closer Devin Williams. The Milwaukee Brewers declined Williams' club option, and the Brewers could trade him this offseason.
Here are the top Padres stories and headlines as the offseason rolls on
