Padres Notes: Roki Sasaki Update, Friars Linked to All-Star Closer, and More

The Padres have good odds to sign Sasaki.

Top pitching prospect Roki Sasaki reportedly is prioritizing lifestyle, comfort, and team player development in the franchise he decides to sign with after getting posted. The San Diego Padres have the second-best odds to sign Sasaki per Bookies.com.

The Padres were also listed as a potential destination for All-Star closer Devin Williams. The Milwaukee Brewers declined Williams' club option, and the Brewers could trade him this offseason.

Juan Soto Could End Up in the NL West With a Padres' Rival

Padres Dominate Silver Slugger Awards as 3 Friars Take Home Honor

Padres Trail Dodgers for Best Odds to Sign Superstar Free Agent

Padres Rumors: Roki Sasaki's Desires for Next Team Revealed

Padres Named Potential Trade Destination for All-Star Closer

Padres’ Mike Shildt Officially Up for Major Award After 2024 Season

Padres Predicted to Sign All-Star Free Agent to $39 Million Deal

Padres Have Special Connection That Could Land Them Roki Sasaki

