Padres Notes: Roster Move Incoming, Major Trade Update, Concerning Michael King News

Gabe Smallson

Apr 25, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 8-6, on Tuesday and won their third game in a row. They improved to 31-22 on the year.

Ahead of Wednesday's series finale, the Friars are set to make a major roster move. The imminent move will ensure Nick Pivetta gets an extra day of rest ahead of a grueling stretch.

Additionally, a team insider provided an update on the ongoing search to upgrade a key position. The price range for said position is still unknown at this time.

Finally, there is an ominous health update on Michael King from manager Mike Shildt. The Padres right-hander was recently placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

