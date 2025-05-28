Padres Notes: Roster Move Incoming, Major Trade Update, Concerning Michael King News
The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 8-6, on Tuesday and won their third game in a row. They improved to 31-22 on the year.
Ahead of Wednesday's series finale, the Friars are set to make a major roster move. The imminent move will ensure Nick Pivetta gets an extra day of rest ahead of a grueling stretch.
Additionally, a team insider provided an update on the ongoing search to upgrade a key position. The price range for said position is still unknown at this time.
Finally, there is an ominous health update on Michael King from manager Mike Shildt. The Padres right-hander was recently placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Set to Make Major Roster Move Ahead of Series Finale vs Marlins
Padres Insider Provides Update on San Diego's Search for Trade Upgrade
Padres Manager Provides Ominous Update on Michael King Injury
Who Will Replace Michael King in Padres Rotation?
Padres' Manny Machado Reveals Why Gavin Sheets Has Been So Good
