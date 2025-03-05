Padres Notes: Shocking Fernando Tatis Decision, Michael King Prediction, Dylan Cease Trade?
San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. made a major decision regarding his agency. He will follow in the footsteps of MLB stars Ronald Acuña Jr., Exequiel Tovar, Francisco Alvarez, and others with his latest move.
Amid all the trade rumors this season, Michael King was given a major contract prediction as he potentially hits free agency next offseason. If he declines his mutual option and hits free agency at the end of 2025, he could be lined up for an immense pay day.
And finally, one can't talk about trade rumors in San Diego without hearing Dylan Cease's name. The right-handed pitcher has been at the center of the rumor mill since the 2024 season ended, but the question remains if a deal is worth it for the Padres before he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Makes Shocking Agency Decision
Padres Impending Free Agent Predicted to Sign $110 Million Contract in Offseason
Should the Padres Trade Dylan Cease Before He Hits Free Agency Next Offseason?
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Feels Best He Has Since Career-Season in 2021
Padres Ace Has Added a New Pitch to His Repertoire
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.