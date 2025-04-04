Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Shocking Roster Move, Friars Talk Dodgers, Ex-Padre Calls Roki Sasaki Cheater

Apr 27, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Eguy Rosario (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jose Azocar (28) after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Eguy Rosario (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jose Azocar (28) after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres were shockingly able to keep a young utility man who cleared waivers and will remain with the team. He was designated for assignment last week, but after not being claimed by another team, he will remain with the Padres organization.

Although it may not come as a shock after a historic 7-0 start, the Padres are not scared of the Los Angeles Dodgers. A star pitcher noted that the defending champions are also undefeated, but after their offseason of frivolous spending, the team is bound to suffer from a championship hangover that doesn't just hamper MLB teams, but is seen across all major sports more often than not.

Speaking of the Dodgers, a former Padres infielder believes that their young phenom Roki Sasaki was using a foreign substance in his last outing. This, of course, would be considered cheating and grounds for a 10-game suspension.

Published
