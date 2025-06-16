Padres Notes: Shohei Ohtani to Pitch Against SD, Jackson Merrill on IL, More
The San Diego Padres will compete against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time this season beginning Monday.
Only this time, Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the defending champions. The news comes as somewhat of a shock given Ohtani was not expected to return to the mound until around the All-Star Break.
The Padres arrive to Los Angeles for their four-game series against the Dodgers without outfielder Jackson Merrill in the lineup. The 22-year-old was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Sunday.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres to Face Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani on Mound Monday
Padres Top Prospect Linked to AL East Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres Targeted $5 Million All-Star in Free Agency, Could Look to Trade For Him at Deadline
Padres Place Jackson Merrill on Concussion IL Before Diamondbacks Finale
Padres Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Jackson Merrill Out With Injury After Exiting Saturday's Game
Dodgers Pitcher Calls Padres' Manny Machado 'One of the Best Players' in MLB
Padres Tweets of the Day:
