Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Starting Pitcher for Game 3 Revealed, Mason Miller Makes History, Everyone Available to Pitch?

Gabe Smallson

Aug 18, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Aug 18, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs, 3-0, on Wednesday to extend their season and force a win-or-go-home Game 3 at Wrigley Field.

The decisive Game 3 in question will feature veteran Yu Darvish on the mound. The right-hander will be up against his former team with a chance to help his Friars advance to the NLDS.

In other news, right-handed reliever Mason Miller threw not only the fastest pitch of his career, but the fastest postseason pitch since pitch-tracking became available in 2008. Although he worked the last two days, manager Mike Shildt left the door open for him to pitch once more on Thursday if need be.

Miller isn't the only pitcher who has played in two consecutive games, as Adrian Morejon is in the same boat. Only time will tell how much (or even if) those relievers will be called in for during Game 3.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Who's Starting for Padres in Wild Card Game 3 vs Cubs?

Padres' Mason Miller Threw 'Arguably the Best Pitch Ever Thrown' Against Cubs

2 Padres Have 'A Lot At Stake' in Postseason, Says Insider

Padres Pitch Shutout vs Cubs, Set Up Win-Or-Go-Home Game 3 in Wild Card

Padres' Joe Musgrove Suffers Setback in Recovery Ahead of Postseason

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News