Padres Notes: Starting Pitcher for Game 3 Revealed, Mason Miller Makes History, Everyone Available to Pitch?
The San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs, 3-0, on Wednesday to extend their season and force a win-or-go-home Game 3 at Wrigley Field.
The decisive Game 3 in question will feature veteran Yu Darvish on the mound. The right-hander will be up against his former team with a chance to help his Friars advance to the NLDS.
In other news, right-handed reliever Mason Miller threw not only the fastest pitch of his career, but the fastest postseason pitch since pitch-tracking became available in 2008. Although he worked the last two days, manager Mike Shildt left the door open for him to pitch once more on Thursday if need be.
Miller isn't the only pitcher who has played in two consecutive games, as Adrian Morejon is in the same boat. Only time will tell how much (or even if) those relievers will be called in for during Game 3.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Who's Starting for Padres in Wild Card Game 3 vs Cubs?
Padres' Mason Miller Threw 'Arguably the Best Pitch Ever Thrown' Against Cubs
2 Padres Have 'A Lot At Stake' in Postseason, Says Insider
Padres Pitch Shutout vs Cubs, Set Up Win-Or-Go-Home Game 3 in Wild Card
Padres' Joe Musgrove Suffers Setback in Recovery Ahead of Postseason
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.