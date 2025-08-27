Padres Notes: Starting Pitcher Sent Down, All-Star Predicted to Opt Out, Ace Linked to Rival
The San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-6, on Tuesday night in a wild back and forth game. With the Los Angeles Dodgers' win, the Padres remain one game back in the National League West.
Ahead of the game, the Padres brought back right-handed pitcher Alek Jacob, optioning JP Sears to Triple-A.
In other news, closer Robert Suarez is predicted to opt out of his contract and explore the free agent market this winter. He has been one of the best relievers in baseball and will expect to get paid by the Padres or another team.
Another Padres pitcher, starter Dylan Cease, will be a free agent and is expected to seek a mega deal of his own. He has recently been linked to another NL West team.
Finally, Michael King spoke about when he is expected to come back, issuing an unclear timeline.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres All-Star Predicted to Opt Out, Seek Massive Contract in Free Agency
Padres' Michael King Has 'No Idea' When He'll Return
Padres' $156.5 Million Ace Linked to NL West Rival, Others in Upcoming Free Agency
Padres All-Star Addition Was Shocked to Be Traded to San Diego
Padres Beat Out NL Powerhouse in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal For All-Star
