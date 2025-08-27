Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Starting Pitcher Sent Down, All-Star Predicted to Opt Out, Ace Linked to Rival

Nelson Espinal

Aug 20, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher JP Sears (38) delivers during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher JP Sears (38) delivers during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-6, on Tuesday night in a wild back and forth game. With the Los Angeles Dodgers' win, the Padres remain one game back in the National League West.

Ahead of the game, the Padres brought back right-handed pitcher Alek Jacob, optioning JP Sears to Triple-A.

In other news, closer Robert Suarez is predicted to opt out of his contract and explore the free agent market this winter. He has been one of the best relievers in baseball and will expect to get paid by the Padres or another team.

Another Padres pitcher, starter Dylan Cease, will be a free agent and is expected to seek a mega deal of his own. He has recently been linked to another NL West team.

Finally, Michael King spoke about when he is expected to come back, issuing an unclear timeline.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres All-Star Predicted to Opt Out, Seek Massive Contract in Free Agency

Padres' Michael King Has 'No Idea' When He'll Return

Padres' $156.5 Million Ace Linked to NL West Rival, Others in Upcoming Free Agency

Padres All-Star Addition Was Shocked to Be Traded to San Diego

Padres Beat Out NL Powerhouse in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal For All-Star

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/San Diego Padres News