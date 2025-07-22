Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Trade Deadline Prediction, Yu Darvish Gets Honest on Retirement, Pitcher Joins Team

Aaron Coloma

Jul 7, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) walks off the field during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) walks off the field during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres won their series opener against the Miami Marlins, 2-1, on Monday. Jackson Merrill returned from illness and scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning. The Padres' elite bullpen continued to dominate, shutting out the Marlins offense for 4.2 innings.

In trade deadline news, the Padres could opt to buy and sell at the trade deadline this season to avoid taking on large financial commitments, with an already high payroll. They could look to move some contracts to get a serviceable bat for the middle or bottom of their lineup come the end of July.

In other news, starting pitcher Yu Darvish revealed he was worried he would be forced to retire amid the injury struggles with his elbow this season.

“Yeah, that was possible,” Darvish said. “But I didn’t give up. I kept working hard and believing I could come back. So that worked.”

And finally, Stephen Kolek joined the Friars on the taxi squad Monday, and will officially be added to the team Tuesday to fill the hole in their rotation.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Yu Darvish Thought He Would Have to Retire Amid Elbow Injury Concerns

Padres Pitcher Joins Team in Miami, Will Start on Tuesday

Padres Could Buy and Sell at Trade Deadline in New Development

Former Padres Pitcher Set to Return to MLB, Tying All-Time Record

Padres Predicted to Land $15 Million Gold Glove Utility Man in Trade Deadline Move

Padres Tabbed Best Fit for $65 Million All-Star Slugger Expected to Be Traded at Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/San Diego Padres News