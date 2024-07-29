Padres Notes: Trade for Reliever Finalized, Garrett Crochet Update, is Catcher Next?
The Padres lost their series finale in Baltimore, 8-6 on Sunday, ending their winning streak at seven games. Monday is an off-day, and Tuesday is the trade deadline, so catch up on everything you need to know in the meantime:
Padres Reportedly Competing with Dodgers for Star Pitcher
The Padres are currently in a tug-of-war with their NL West counterparts, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for sought-after pitcher Garrett Crochet as the trade deadline approaches. It's another battleground in a rivalry that's heated up in recent years.
Potential Trade for All-Star Catcher
San Diego is contemplating enhancing their lineup by trading for Elias Diaz, a catcher from a NL West rival. This strategic addition could provide the Padres with a big boost behind the plate.
Padres Acquire Jason Adam
In a significant move to strengthen their bullpen, the Padres have secured Jason Adam, a veteran right-handed pitcher from the Tampa Bay Rays. This acquisition marks the Padres' first big strike ahead of the trade deadline and it cost them some of their better prospects.