Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Trade for Reliever Finalized, Garrett Crochet Update, is Catcher Next?

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 8, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jason Adam (47) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jason Adam (47) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Padres lost their series finale in Baltimore, 8-6 on Sunday, ending their winning streak at seven games. Monday is an off-day, and Tuesday is the trade deadline, so catch up on everything you need to know in the meantime:

Padres Reportedly Competing with Dodgers for Star Pitcher

The Padres are currently in a tug-of-war with their NL West counterparts, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for sought-after pitcher Garrett Crochet as the trade deadline approaches. It's another battleground in a rivalry that's heated up in recent years.

Potential Trade for All-Star Catcher

San Diego is contemplating enhancing their lineup by trading for Elias Diaz, a catcher from a NL West rival. This strategic addition could provide the Padres with a big boost behind the plate.

Padres Acquire Jason Adam

In a significant move to strengthen their bullpen, the Padres have secured Jason Adam, a veteran right-handed pitcher from the Tampa Bay Rays. This acquisition marks the Padres' first big strike ahead of the trade deadline and it cost them some of their better prospects.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News