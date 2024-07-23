Padres Notes: Trade Rumors, Fernando Tatis Jr. Update, Juan Soto Trade Reflections
The San Diego Padres visit Washington, D.C. Tuesday for the first of three games against the Nationals — and some prominent former teammates who left in the Juan Soto trade.
Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed on Monday's off-day:
What Will Padres Do at Trade Deadline?
Given the impending 2024 MLB trade deadline, and their place on the cusp of the National League Wild Card race, the San Diego Padres are anticipated to be proactive buyers. Newsweek suggests all the buyers and sellers in its roundup of all 30 teams' deadline expectations.
Padres' GM Reflects on Previous Trades
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller stands firm on his decision of the decision to trade a few of the Nationals' current best players to acquire Juan Soto. His unwavering stance offers insight into how Preller thinks through a trade he orchestrated himself.
Padres Draft Intriguing High School Catcher
In the 2024 MLB Draft, the Padres made a noteworthy 20th round pick by selecting a high school catcher committed to Auburn University. Baseball America called it the team's most intriguing draft pick.
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Return Timetable
Recent medical updates bring good news regarding Fernando Tatis Jr., as an MRI indicates accelerated healing in his right femoral stress reaction. What does that mean as far as when he might return?