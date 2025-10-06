Padres Notes: Utility Man Leaves Organization, Major Trade Prediction, Dylan Cease Addresses Future
San Diego Padres utility man Trenton Brooks elected free agency after the end of the Padres' season.
Brooks qualifies as a minor league free agent after being designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A in August, which is why he can enter free agency before the end of the World Series.
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez believes the Friars will bring in a front-line starter via trade during the offseason.
The Padres are losing Dylan Cease, Michael King and Nestor Cortes in free agency, and will need to find some replacements during the offseason. Due to their already high payroll, Gonzalez believes they'll strike a deal with another team.
Cease spoke on his impending free agency following the Padres' Wild Card series loss to the Chicago Cubs.
“I love San Diego a lot,” Cease said. “I really haven’t thought too much about [free agency]. It’s a special organization. I think it’s the most unique setup. You have an entire city -- and it’s a big city -- and it’s just a baseball city. The fans treat us extremely well. We sell out every game. It’s been a really, really cool experience.”
