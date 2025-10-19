Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Veteran Suddenly Retires, Pitcher Undergoes Major Surgery, Blockbuster Trade Link

Nelson Espinal

Aug 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes had a procedure on his throwing arm, and he will miss the 2026 season during recovery.

Cortes is a free agent, so he will not have a team for the upcoming season.

In other news, veteran catcher Martin Maldonado announced his retirement, a move that many had anticipated. Maldonado held a key role in the catcher platoon, but once Freddy Fermin was acquired, he had less time on the field.

Finally, the Padres were linked to pitcher Joe Ryan, who plays for the Minnesota Twins, but he has been the subject of trade rumors for a while.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is known for his aggressiveness, making it impossible to rule out a move for the ace.

