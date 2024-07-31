Padres Notes: Walkoff Victory, Tanner Scott is a Padre, Nothing Doing With Blue Jays
What a day.
The San Diego Padres kicked off Tuesday by acquiring the best closer traded ahead of the 3 p.m. PT deadline, Marlins left-hander Tanner Scott. They ended it by getting two home runs in the ninth inning, and a run in the 10th, to beat the Dodgers 6-5 — completing a comeback from an early 5-0 deficit.
Here's everything you might have missed on a busy news day:
Padres Make Blockbuster Trade, Acquire All-Star Tanner Scott From Marlins
In a significant move, the San Diego Padres have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring All-Star left-handed reliever Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins. This acquisition came at the cost of propsects Dylan Lesko, Robby Snelling and Graham Pauley, but got the Padres the impact trade they needed to make.
Padres Scouting AL East Team Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Prior to the deadline, the Padres were actively scouting the Toronto Blue Jays, who made multiple trades leading up to Tuesday's deadline — just not with the Padres. Although the teams were a match on paper for a few different major league players, the anecdote serves as a reminder that not all trades discussed come to fruition.