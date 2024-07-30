Padres Notes: White Sox GM Blasts Padres' Trade Target, More Deadline Day Rumors
The Padres did not play Monday. They'll host the Dodgers at Petco Park later tonight. Who will be on the team? Who will get traded? Catch up on all the Padres news you might have missed, as the trade deadline looms at 3 p.m. PT:
White Sox GM Comments on Potential Padres Trade Target
Chris Getz, the general manager of the Chicago White Sox, expressed surprise over the public disclosure of one of his pitcher's trade requests. This revelation comes as the trade deadline approaches, adding tension to the potential dealings with the San Diego Padres. The player’s requests were unexpected.
Padres Eyeing Cubs' Taillon as Trade Deadline Looms
With the MLB trade deadline just around the corner, the Padres are reportedly interested in Chicago Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon. Taillon has managed a career-best 2.96 ERA this season, making him a significant upgrade if the Padres can beef up their pitching rotation.
San Diego Padres Continue Their Hunt for Starting Pitchers
After acquiring reliever Jason Adam from Tampa Bay, the Padres are actively seeking additional starting pitching. Yusei Kikuchi and Erick Fedde were traded Monday, but the Padres still have time to turn to another target before the deadline.