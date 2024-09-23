Padres Notes: White Sox Sweep, Postseason Rotation, World Series Prediction
The San Diego Padres scored three runs in the eighth inning Sunday to beat the Chicago White Sox, 4-2, completing a three-game sweep at Petco Park.
Here are all the stories you might have missed Sunday;
The Padres' Starting Rotation is the Envy of Every Playoff-Bound Team
The San Diego Padres' pitching arsenal is currently among MLB's most formidable. With four dominant pitchers leading the charge, the team's starting rotation is complemented by a top-tier bullpen. This powerful combination fosters a strong postseason outlook and boosts team confidence as they eye playoff success.
Padres News: Manny Machado Makes Bold World Series Prediction
Following an electrifying series with the Houston Astros, Padres third baseman Manny Machado made headlines with his bold World Series prediction. Machado's sees the Padres-Astros series as a preamble to what could be a postseason clash for the World Series championship.
Despite Being Multiple Games Back, Padres Have Full Control Over NL West Race Outcome
Despite trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers for the majority of the season, the Padres are only three games out of first place with a pivotal three-game series looming that could determine the NL West title. This turning point puts the Padres in a rare position of control: they can win the division if they win their remaining six games.