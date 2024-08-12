Padres Notes: Winning Streak Ends at 7, Losing Ground in NL West, Jhony Brito Optioned
The San Diego Padres' seven game winning streak ended Sunday in Miami with a 7-6 loss to the Marlins. They lost ground in the National League West for the first time since July 28, having narrowed the gap between first and second in the division from 6.5 to 3.5 in that span.
Here's what else you might have missed Sunday:
Padres Reflect on Almost Perfect Road Trip
After winning seven games in a row, the San Diego Padres came close to sealing a perfect road trip but fell short with a loss against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The one-run loss showcased both the team's resilience and their areas that need improvement as they look to sew up a postseason berth.
Padres Set Franchise Record with Win Over Marlins
Saturday was a historic victory for the Padres, who set a franchise record with their recent win against the Miami Marlins. This achievement not only marks a milestone, but also boosts the team's morale and cohesion as they continue their pursuit of excellence this season.
Padres Option Pitcher from Juan Soto Trade Ahead of Series Finale vs Marlins
The Padres optioned a pitcher they acquired in the Juan Soto trade to Triple-A El Paso. Jhony Brito has been a useful reliever in his 26 appearances, but figured to be a victim of a roster crunch once Joe Musgrove was activated from the injured list Monday — if not sooner.