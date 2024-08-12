Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Winning Streak Ends at 7, Losing Ground in NL West, Jhony Brito Optioned

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 11, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; San Diego Padres pinch-hitter Donovan Solano (39) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres' seven game winning streak ended Sunday in Miami with a 7-6 loss to the Marlins. They lost ground in the National League West for the first time since July 28, having narrowed the gap between first and second in the division from 6.5 to 3.5 in that span.

Here's what else you might have missed Sunday:

Padres Reflect on Almost Perfect Road Trip

After winning seven games in a row, the San Diego Padres came close to sealing a perfect road trip but fell short with a loss against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The one-run loss showcased both the team's resilience and their areas that need improvement as they look to sew up a postseason berth.

Padres Set Franchise Record with Win Over Marlins

Saturday was a historic victory for the Padres, who set a franchise record with their recent win against the Miami Marlins. This achievement not only marks a milestone, but also boosts the team's morale and cohesion as they continue their pursuit of excellence this season.

Padres Option Pitcher from Juan Soto Trade Ahead of Series Finale vs Marlins

The Padres optioned a pitcher they acquired in the Juan Soto trade to Triple-A El Paso. Jhony Brito has been a useful reliever in his 26 appearances, but figured to be a victim of a roster crunch once Joe Musgrove was activated from the injured list Monday — if not sooner.

J.P. Hoornstra

