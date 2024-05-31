Padres Notes: Woo-Suk Went, Praise for Luis Arraez, Jeremiah Estrada Levels Up, Fernando Tatis Jr's Influence
The San Diego Padres did not play Thursday, but it was a busy day for several former Padres on the transaction wire.
Here's all the latest headlines:
Recently-Traded Padres Pitcher Already DFA'd by New Team
Woo-Suk Go's MLB journey took another unexpected turn Thursday. Less than a month after being traded to the Miami Marlins, he was designated for assignment by his new team. This development raises questions about his future in MLB.
Former Padres Reliever Quickly Finds a New Team
After being DFA'd, former Padres pitcher Shaun Anderson didn’t have to wait long to find a new roster spot as he was picked up by the Miami Marlins — who are fresh off a win against the Padres on Wednesday.
Padres' Newest Star Lauded by Yankees Manager
Luis Arraez has caught the eye of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, garnering high praise for his performance. This acknowledgment from an American League rival highlights what Padres fans have already come to learn: they got a good one.
Jeremiah Estrada's Wholesome Reaction to His Record
Jeremiah Estrada's charming and humorous response to setting a new record — 13 consecutive strikeouts — reflects his on-field success and highlighted his off-field character. His love for the MLB The Show video game adds a personal touch to his professional achievements.
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Influence on Jurickson Profar's Success
Fernando Tatis Jr. has played a pivotal role in Jurickson Profar's standout season, underlining his importance not just as a player but as a team motivator and leader.