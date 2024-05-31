Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Woo-Suk Went, Praise for Luis Arraez, Jeremiah Estrada Levels Up, Fernando Tatis Jr's Influence

J.P. Hoornstra

Mar 26, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Woo-Suk Go (21) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres did not play Thursday, but it was a busy day for several former Padres on the transaction wire.

Here's all the latest headlines:

Recently-Traded Padres Pitcher Already DFA'd by New Team

Woo-Suk Go's MLB journey took another unexpected turn Thursday. Less than a month after being traded to the Miami Marlins, he was designated for assignment by his new team. This development raises questions about his future in MLB.

Former Padres Reliever Quickly Finds a New Team

After being DFA'd, former Padres pitcher Shaun Anderson didn’t have to wait long to find a new roster spot as he was picked up by the Miami Marlins — who are fresh off a win against the Padres on Wednesday.

Padres' Newest Star Lauded by Yankees Manager

Luis Arraez has caught the eye of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, garnering high praise for his performance. This acknowledgment from an American League rival highlights what Padres fans have already come to learn: they got a good one.

Jeremiah Estrada's Wholesome Reaction to His Record

Jeremiah Estrada's charming and humorous response to setting a new record — 13 consecutive strikeouts — reflects his on-field success and highlighted his off-field character. His love for the MLB The Show video game adds a personal touch to his professional achievements.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Influence on Jurickson Profar's Success

Fernando Tatis Jr. has played a pivotal role in Jurickson Profar's standout season, underlining his importance not just as a player but as a team motivator and leader.

J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.